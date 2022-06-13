Kaiser Permanente notifies nearly 70,000 patients of email data breach

Kaiser Permanente is notifying 69,589 patients of a data breach that occurred when someone accessed an employee's emails.

According to the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, the unauthorized access occurred April 5 and was terminated hours after it began.

The emails contained protected health information, including first and last names and lab test results, but the health plan said it had no indication that the data was accessed or misused.

Kaiser Permanente said the staffer's email password was changed and the employee was given additional training on safe email practices.