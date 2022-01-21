Jefferson Health data breach affects 9,000 patients

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health experienced a data breach that compromised 9,000 patients' protected health information, PhillyVoice reported Jan. 21.

An unauthorized person hacked into an online insurance portal used by Jefferson Hospital to access patient billing information on Nov. 18. The hacker tried to wire payments made to the hospital to themselves.

In a Nov. 22 investigation, the hospital determined that the hacker also gained access to patient billing information, names, month and year of birth, dates of treatment, treatment codes and treatment costs.

The hacker did not obtain patient information like Social Security numbers, health insurance information and financial information, according to Jefferson Health.

Jefferson Health is contacting patients whose information was accessed by the unknown hacker and said patients should review their health insurance statements for safety.