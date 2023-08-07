IU Health another victim in MOVEit breach

Indianapolis-based IU Health's third-party claims processor, TMG Health, has been affected by the massive breach on MOVEit that has affected millions of people across a variety of industries, local NBC affiliate WTHR reported Aug. 4.

The vendor notified IU Health Plans of the breach June 22 and learned that an unauthorized party had downloaded some patients' data.

The data compromised includes names, member identification numbers, effective dates of plans and, in some instances, banking account and routing numbers, according to the publication.

Affected IU Health Plans members were notified Aug. 4.