IT security company exec charged with cyberattack on Georgia hospital 

The COO of an Atlanta-based healthcare network security company has been arraigned on charges related to a cyberattack on Gwinnett Medical Center in 2018, according to a June 10 Department of Justice news release.

Vikas Singala, 45, was indicted June 8 for allegedly conducting a cyberattack on the Lawrenceville, Ga.-based hospital that included disrupting phone service, stealing information from a digital device and disrupting network printer services.

The Justice Department claims that Mr. Singala orchestrated the attack for financial gain.

Mr. Singala was charged with 17 counts of intentional damage to a protected computer and one count of obtaining information from a protected computer.

"This cyberattack on a hospital not only could have had disastrous consequences, but patients' personal information was also compromised," said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners are determined to hold accountable those who allegedly put peoples health and safety at risk while driven by greed."