IT outage diverts stroke, trauma patients at Minnesota hospitals

Some Minnesota hospitals have had to divert stroke and trauma patients after an apparent cyberattack on a radiology group, the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press reported.

Healthcare organizations in and around Minnesota have been affected by the cybersecurity incident involving Consulting Radiologists, which provides radiology interpretations for hospitals and health systems, according to the Feb. 15 story. For instance, some facilities associated with Minneapolis-based Allina Health have had to rely on their own radiologists for interpretations they might have sent out in the past.

But smaller organizations without in-house radiologists have taken the brunt of the outage, the news outlet reported. Physicians affiliated with Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health and Waconia, Minn.-based Ridgeview Medical Center have diverted stroke and trauma patients to other hospitals.