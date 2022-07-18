iPad stolen from Kaiser Permanente hospital had info of 75,000 patients

An iPad with protected health information was stolen from Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in May, according to a July 17 report from City News Service of Southern California.

Four details from the report and the Los Angeles Daily News:

1. The iPad included patient names, birth dates, medical record numbers and date of service information.There was no financial information or Social Security numbers in the iPad.

2. Kaiser Permanente said it remotely erased data from the iPad, and there hasn't been evidence of data misuse resulting from the incident.

3. The iPad was stolen from a COVID-19 testing site at the hospital, according to a report from the Los Angeles Daily News.

4. Kaiser Permanente mailed notices to the 75,000 affected patients.