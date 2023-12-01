Intruder steals medical records from Florida health system

Summerfield, Fla.-based Lakeview Healthcare System discovered that an unauthorized individual forcefully entered its Leesburg, Fla.-based Lakeview Specialist Facility and stole medical records containing protected health information.

The intrusion occurred around 5 a.m., outside of business hours. The intruder, according to a breach notification from the system, took three password-protected mobile devices and several medical records containing protected health information from the facility.

The health system became aware of the intrusion Sept. 29.

The affected documents included personal health information of 2,495 individuals.

Details such as names, addresses, medical information related to treatment and/or diagnosis, and billing information may have been compromised as a result.

Lakeview Healthcare said it notified law enforcement and is doing a thorough assessment of office locations to enhance physical security measures.