Information security analyst salary by state

Noah Schwartz -

Information security analysts in New York have the highest average annual salary at $138,730, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The data, collected in May 2022 and updated through April 25, 2023, shows New York, California, Maryland, New Hampshire and Washington as the five highest-paying states for information security analysts.

 

Here is the average salary data for all states and territories:

 

State

Annual mean wage

Alabama

$107,280

Alaska

$101,530

Arizona

$107,420

Arkansas

$91,790

California

$137,600

Colorado

$118,480

Connecticut

$123,310

Delaware

$130,360

District of Columbia

$132,200

Florida

$111,870

Georgia

$118,520

Hawaii

$112,150

Idaho

$103,140

Illinois

$114,060

Indiana

$88,720

Iowa

$132,590

Kansas

$96,260

Kentucky

$93,500

Louisiana

$90,410

Maine

$89,640

Maryland

$135,920

Massachusetts

$121,840

Michigan

$102,370

Minnesota

$114,630

Mississippi

$85,460

Missouri

$88,790

Montana

$90,100

Nebraska

$95,590

Nevada

$106,650

New Hampshire

$135,320

New Jersey

$129,330

New Mexico

$119,010

New York

$138,730

North Carolina

$122,580

North Dakota

$90,130

Ohio

$105,960

Oklahoma

$97,050

Oregon

$119,220

Pennsylvania

$100,370

Puerto Rico

$57,650

Rhode Island

$110,880

South Carolina

$102,270

South Dakota

$97,800

Tennessee

$106,350

Texas

$115,570

Utah

$109,880

Vermont

$85,860

Virginia

$131,340

Washington

$132,820

West Virginia

$92,350

Wisconsin

$102,820

Wyoming

$87,630

