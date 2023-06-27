Information security analyst salary by state

Information security analysts in New York have the highest average annual salary at $138,730, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The data, collected in May 2022 and updated through April 25, 2023, shows New York, California, Maryland, New Hampshire and Washington as the five highest-paying states for information security analysts.
Here is the average salary data for all states and territories:
|
State
|
Annual mean wage
|
Alabama
|
$107,280
|
Alaska
|
$101,530
|
Arizona
|
$107,420
|
Arkansas
|
$91,790
|
California
|
$137,600
|
Colorado
|
$118,480
|
Connecticut
|
$123,310
|
Delaware
|
$130,360
|
District of Columbia
|
$132,200
|
Florida
|
$111,870
|
Georgia
|
$118,520
|
Hawaii
|
$112,150
|
Idaho
|
$103,140
|
Illinois
|
$114,060
|
Indiana
|
$88,720
|
Iowa
|
$132,590
|
Kansas
|
$96,260
|
Kentucky
|
$93,500
|
Louisiana
|
$90,410
|
Maine
|
$89,640
|
Maryland
|
$135,920
|
Massachusetts
|
$121,840
|
Michigan
|
$102,370
|
Minnesota
|
$114,630
|
Mississippi
|
$85,460
|
Missouri
|
$88,790
|
Montana
|
$90,100
|
Nebraska
|
$95,590
|
Nevada
|
$106,650
|
New Hampshire
|
$135,320
|
New Jersey
|
$129,330
|
New Mexico
|
$119,010
|
New York
|
$138,730
|
North Carolina
|
$122,580
|
North Dakota
|
$90,130
|
Ohio
|
$105,960
|
Oklahoma
|
$97,050
|
Oregon
|
$119,220
|
Pennsylvania
|
$100,370
|
Puerto Rico
|
$57,650
|
Rhode Island
|
$110,880
|
South Carolina
|
$102,270
|
South Dakota
|
$97,800
|
Tennessee
|
$106,350
|
Texas
|
$115,570
|
Utah
|
$109,880
|
Vermont
|
$85,860
|
Virginia
|
$131,340
|
Washington
|
$132,820
|
West Virginia
|
$92,350
|
Wisconsin
|
$102,820
|
Wyoming
|
$87,630