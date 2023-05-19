Indiana hospital says patient records were removed from shredding bin

Northwest Health-La Porte (Ind.) filed a data breach notice on May 2 disclosing that patient records were illegally removed from shredding bins at one of its old facilities, JD Supra reported May 18.

On March 3, the hospital said that it learned that an unauthorized party gained access to the records, which contained patients' first and last names, demographic information, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers, clinical information, Social Security numbers, prescription information, insurance information and billing information.

Northwest Health-La Porte said the building was set to be demolished, but still had bins of patient records held there.

The hospital said it became aware of the breach when the unauthorized party uploaded a YouTube video about the patient records.

On May 2, Northwest Health-La Porte began notifying all affected individuals.