Illinois hospital disrupted by cyberattack

A cyberattack disrupted the IT network of Rushville, Ill.-based Culbertson Memorial Hospital, WGEM reported.

"This action disabled access to most functions while we investigated the activity," Culbertson CEO Gregg Snyder said in a statement reported in the April 7 story. "We immediately retained third-party specialists to assist us with our investigation."

Hospital officials say they expect to have their systems restored April 11 after the March 30 incident caused the network to be taken offline, according to the story. They said they are unsure if any patient information was affected.

"Right now our focus is to get up and running and fully functional by Tuesday,” Molly Sorrell, director of community relations, told the news outlet.

Mr. Snyder also told WGEM the 22-bed critical access hospital has undergone "many upgrades and security improvements to help prevent similar events from happening in the future."