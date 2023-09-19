Illinois health system restores MyChart after outage

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System and Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health have restored their access to MyChart after experiencing an outage since Aug. 27.

The health systems were also able to restore their phones, websites and Wi-Fi system Sept. 18, according to Hospital Sisters Health System's website.

The health systems also said their teams are continually working to restore the rest of their systems.

The cause of the outage, which has been reported to have started at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, is still unknown.