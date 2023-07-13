Idaho hospitals report data breach affecting 1,043 patients

Two Idaho Falls, Idaho-based hospitals and partnering clinics reported that a May 29 cyberattack on its computer systems led to 1,043 patients' protected health information to be compromised.

Mountain View Hospital, a physician-owned hospital, learned on May 29 that an unauthorized party had accessed some of its systems between April 17 and May 29, according to a breach notification from the hospital.

An investigation determined that patients' names, contact information, demographic information, dates of birth, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, diagnosis and treatment information, prescription information, provider names, dates of service, facilities of service, and/or health insurance information were compromised due the breach.

A limited number of patients also had their Social Security numbers and driver's licenses numbers compromised as well.

On July 3, Mountain View Hospital began notifying all affected individuals.

The breach impacted Mountain View, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and partnering clinics.