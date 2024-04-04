Idaho hospital reports data breach

Kootenai Health is investigating a breach of its IT network, the Coeur d'Alene Press reported April 4.

On April 3, the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based hospital said it noticed suspicious activity in its IT network in March and began to "quarantine" the activity.

The hospital also isolated the affected systems and launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation is ongoing and Kootenai Health is still working to determine if patient information was accessed as a result of the breach.

The hospital said it will notify any affected patients once more information is available.