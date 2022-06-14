How UVM Medical Center continued care after ransomware attack took down its IT network

Burlington, Vt.-based UVM Medical Center worked with Epic and its clinical and IT teams to get its health system up and running after a ransomware attack took down its IT network and applications in October, JDSupra reported June 13.

The attack, which occured on Oct. 28, placed malware on more than 5,000 hospital computers and laptops, which encrypted files and data on 1,300 servers, costing the health system $40 million to $50 million, mostly in lost revenue.

Here's how UVM Medical Center was able to continue to provide care while its systems were compromised: