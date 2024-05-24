How Change Healthcare hack affected a hospital's financials

A Wyoming hospital said its financial situation is improving since the Change Healthcare hack but is not back to where it was before the February cyberattack, the Powell (Wyo.) Tribune reported.

Powell Valley Healthcare dropped to 21.8 days cash on hand in late April, as it waited for $10 million in claims to be processed by Change, but that number improved to 32.3 days as of May 20 after the hospital reconnected to the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary, according to the May 23 story.

"That's obviously not where I want to be, goal is 60," CFO Coby La Blue told the hospital's board May 20, according to the newspaper. "Now that we're starting to get our cash coming back in, we'll continue working on that going forward. We are making substantial progress. I think we're moving in a very positive direction."