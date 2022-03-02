How AHA is responding to increasing cyber threats

The American Hospital Association has increased its warnings and cybersecurity measures as concerns for potential Russian cyberattacks grow, Politico reported March 2.

The AHA warned its nearly 5,000 members to shore up their cybersecurity defenses in preparation for Russian cyberattacks — including advisories for hospitals to block internet traffic to and from Russia and Ukraine.

"Our organizations are continuously being probed and scanned from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea thousands of times a day, literally, whether it's a small critical access hospital or the largest systems," John Riggi, national adviser for cybersecurity and risk at AHA, told Politico.

The AHA also released recommendations for a cybersecurity provider, citing Censinet as an AHA preferred provider for hospital and health systems' cyber-risk management, according to a press release shared with Becker's.

The association said Censinet would provide its members with reduced risks to patient data, patient safety and patient care as a surge of cybersecurity issues continues to target the healthcare industry.