Homeland Security warns Indiana hospital of breach

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified Washington, Ind.-based Daviess Community Hospital that it may have been the target of a breach after the organization found a security issue at the hospital during routine monitoring, the Washington Times Herald reported Nov. 16.

After the Department of Homeland Security flagged the incident, the hospital's CEO, Tracy Conroy, said Daviess Community temporarily shut down its internal systems and has a computer forensic team investigating the incident.

Ms. Conroy called the shutdown preventive and said there is no indication of a ransom or unauthorized access. Patient information remains unaffected, and the hospital said they still have control over their systems.

The affected services and lines include phone lines for all DCH outpatient clinics, leading to limited available services. Some previously scheduled appointments may also need to be rescheduled as a result of the incident.