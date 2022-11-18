Hive ransomware gang has made $100M from victims' payments

Hive, a ransomware group known to target the healthcare industry, has received approximately $100 million in ransom payments.

From June 2021 to November 2022, hackers have used Hive ransomware to target critical infrastructure sectors, including government facilities, healthcare, public health, communications, critical manufacturing and information technology, according to a Nov. 17 press release from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Four things to know about the group: