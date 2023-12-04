HHS urges healthcare orgs to nix vulnerability

The HHS is urging healthcare organizations to patch a new vulnerability affecting NetScaler ADC, formerly Citrix ADC, and NetScaler Gateway.

Citrix issued a security advisory on Oct. 10 stating that the vulnerability, known as "Citrix Bleed," is currently under active exploitation, according to a Nov. 30 news release from the HHS.

The HHS is strongly advising healthcare organizations to undergo upgrades to forestall additional harm.

The following versions are currently capable of being exploited: