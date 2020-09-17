HHS unveils updated security risk assessment tool: 4 things to know

ONC has released an update to HHS' Security Risk Assessment tool, which helps providers ensure HIPAA compliance.

Four things to know:

1. The update, released Sept. 14, includes improvements to the user interface, business associate and asset tracking, threats and vulnerabilities rating and a progress tracker.

2. The tool aims to help healthcare organizations identify areas where their protected health information is at risk.

3. All information inputted into the SRA tool is stored locally to the user's computer or tablet, and HHS does not receive, view or collect any of the data.

4. The tool is intended for small and medium-sized providers and is available for Windows computers and laptops.

More articles on cybersecurity:

6 more health systems identified in Blackbaud security breach, bringing total to 27

Erlanger vendor loses backup CDs containing almost 5,000 patients' info during software update

5 providers settle HIPAA violation allegations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.