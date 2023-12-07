HHS proposes new plan to bolster healthcare cybersecurity

HHS issued a concept paper detailing a new cybersecurity strategy aimed at enhancing the security of the healthcare sector.

The concept paper, released Dec. 6, expands upon President Joe Biden's National Cybersecurity Strategy from 2022 and outlines four key actions — establishing new voluntary cybersecurity performance goals for the healthcare sector, collaborating with Congress to create incentives for domestic hospitals to enhance cybersecurity, and enhancing accountability and coordination within the healthcare industry.

Here are the four actions the HHS outlines in its concept paper: