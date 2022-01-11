HHS issues warning for healthcare ransomware threats

The Department of Health and Human Services' Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordinator Center warned the healthcare sector about a cybercrime group targeting the industry.

In a Jan. 6 alert, the department detailed that financially-motivated cybercrime group Mespinoza is increasing its capabilities to target more frequently.

The group has developed its own ransomware variant, known as PYSA, that can encrypt victims' files.

In 2020, PYSA was considered one of the 10 most dangerous ransomware variants used to target the healthcare industry.

In 2021, Mespinoza was labeled by cybersecurity consultant Intel471 as a "rising power," hitting 190 global victims, according to the alert.