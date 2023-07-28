Healthcare leads industries in data breach costs for 13th straight year

The average cost of a data breach reached a new global high in 2023, but it was still less than half the average healthcare data breach cost, a July 24 IBM report found.

Globally, the average cost of a data breach across all industries increased to $4.45 million, but the average healthcare data breach cost doubled that record with a reported $10.93 million.

Along with doubling the global average, the healthcare industry was compared across 17 different industries, and its average cost nearly doubles the second-ranking industry's average.

Healthcare has topped the list for most costly industries for 13 consecutive years. Not only does it continue to beat the numbers across other industries, but it continues to surpass its own records, increasing by 53.3 percent in the past three years.