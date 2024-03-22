Healthcare cybersecurity bill seeks to incentivize upgrades

A new bill, introduced in the wake of the Feb. 21 cyberattack on Change Healthcare, aims to incentivize cybersecurity upgrades made by healthcare organizations, Nextgov/FCW reported March 22.

The bill, dubbed "The Health Care Cybersecurity Improvement Act," could establish a motivation for funds to continue reaching providers in the event of future cyber incidents, contingent upon their compliance with basic cybersecurity criteria set by the HHS.

According to the news outlet, the proposed legislation aims to enhance the resilience of healthcare providers facing financial strains due to cyber incidents. It suggests adjustments to programs like the Medicare Hospital Accelerated Payment Program and the Medicare Part B Advance Payment Program to assist providers during such crises.

Additionally, the bill mandates that intermediaries targeted by cyberattacks must also adhere to minimum cybersecurity standards.

Implementation of the law is slated for two years after its enactment to allow stakeholders ample time for adjustment.

The bill was introduced March 22 by Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner of Virginia.