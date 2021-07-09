Health systems, tech big guns open cyberattack defense center in New York City

New York City has opened a center with more than 280 healthcare, technology and government agency partners to combat cybersecurity threats, according to a July 8 Wall Street Journal report.

Until early July, the two-year effort, dubbed the New York City Cyber Critical Services and Infrastructure, operated completely virtually. Its members include several state health systems, Amazon, IBM, the New York Police Department and the Federal Reserve Bank, among hundreds of other government and private business partners.

The New York Police Department and New York City Cyber Command and Global Cyber Alliance started the collaboration in 2019 as cybercrimes began to rise nationally. Now, members share information on potential cyber threats and help respond to attacks.

In November, the project's members sent public and private volunteers to Brooklyn Hospital to respond to a ransomware attack on its network. The team stayed on-site for one week to find malware and reconfigure the hospital's servers, according to the report.

The group begins sharing information as soon as cyber events occur anywhere in the U.S. and prepares in case an attack breaches its region.