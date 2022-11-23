HC3 warns healthcare orgs of Lorenz ransomware group

In a Nov. 21 analyst note, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned healthcare organizations about Lorenz, a human-operated ransomware group known for its "big-game hunting."

Lorenz is known to publicly post data as a way to pressure healthcare organizations into paying ransoms that typically range from $500,000 to $700,000. The ransomware was first observed in February 2021 and is believed to be tied to ThunderCrypt and sZ40.

However, the report stressed that "little is known about Lorenz compared to many other ransomware operators."