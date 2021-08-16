Hackers using Morse code to avoid detection, Microsoft says

Microsoft said hackers are using Morse code to conduct phishing attacks and evade security detection, according to an Aug. 13 Tech Times report.

This is an uncommon method because most hackers use advanced systems to bypass enhanced security features, according to the report.

"This phishing campaign exemplifies the modern email threat: sophisticated, evasive and relentlessly evolving," Microsoft said.

Microsoft said it conducted a yearlong investigation on the phishing campaign to learn more about the tactic. It discovered hackers change their encryption and obfuscation mechanisms every 37 days to avoid being detected.

The Morse code phishing tactic uses a fake Microsoft 365 login to lure victims. The hacker usually uses Microsoft's logo and the logo of the company it is attempting to lure.

The tech giant compared Morse code to solving a jigsaw puzzle. Morse code is an efficient hacking method because it easily bypasses security solutions, Microsoft said. Using multiple layers of protection technologies is the most effective way to detect these phishing campaigns.