Hackers steal patients' info from UNM Health: 4 details 

University of New Mexico Health in Ålbuquerque began notifying patients Aug. 3 that their protected health information was exposed during a recent hacking incident.

Four details:

1. UNM Health comprises UNM Hospital, UNM Medical Group and UNM Sandoval Regional Center.

2. On June 4, the health system discovered that an unauthorized third party gained access to its network and may have obtained certain files containing patient information May 2.

3. The exposed files contained patient information including names, addresses, birthdates, medical record numbers and health insurance details. Some patients' Social Security numbers also were exposed, according to the online privacy notice.

4. The health system is providing free credit and identity monitoring services to patients whose Social Security numbers were exposed.