Hackers scan documents from Michigan health system

Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health said an unauthorized party scanned documents related to the purchase of home care equipment from an electronic folder within its computer system back in October.

According to a breach notification from Bellin, an unauthorized third party gained access to a designated electronic folder containing copies of archived and scanned documents pertaining to the acquisition of home care equipment spanning between 2006 and 2013.

This breach resulted in the retrieval of files from the folder, which contained detailed patient information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and/or specific health information related to home care equipment.

Some of the compromised documents also included patients' Social Security numbers, which were occasionally used as Medicare ID numbers. Bellin is mailing letters to all affected individuals.

The health system said its EHR system was unaffected by the Oct. 27 breach.