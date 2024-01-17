Hackers level bomb threats against hospitals

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and National Counterterrorism Center announced Jan. 12 ongoing bomb threats to multiple public institutions, including hospitals and health systems.

The threats used similar wording and were sent using publicly available encryption tools. There have been over 100 messages reported since Dec. 8, targeting more than 1,000 institutions across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Though the threats are unsubstantiated, the government agencies responsible for following the messages advise those affected to remain vigilant.

"Although there are no known specific credible bombing threats targeting hospitals and health systems, all should remain vigilant and engage in threat information exchange with local law enforcement authorities on a regular basis," said John Riggi, the American Hospital Association's national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, in a Jan. 16 statement.