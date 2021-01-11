Hackers get patients' PHI after inflicting malware on Florida hospital's computer network

Leon Medical Centers was hit by a malware attack in November that exposed patients' protected health information, the Doral, Fla.-based hospital announced Jan. 8.

The hospital discovered Nov. 8 that portions of its computer network were infected with malware. Leon Medical Centers took its systems offline immediately after discovering the cyberattack, according to the news release.

LMC's investigation revealed that hackers accessed patients' information including names, Social Security numbers, financial details, Medicaid numbers and health insurance details.

The hospital is still identifying affected individuals and said it will mail written notification letters as soon as possible.

