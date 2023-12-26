Hackers demand Bitcoin from Oklahoma health system patients

Hackers are emailing patients of Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Integris Health and demanding $50 in Bitcoin, The Oklahoman reported Dec. 26.

The hackers threatened that if patients failed to pay the ransom, their personal health information would be leaked to the dark web. According to a Dec. 24 Integris Health data breach notice, the leaked information included name, date of birth, contact information, demographic information and Social Security number.

The health system noted that payment information was not included in the breach and told patients not to respond to any emails from the hackers.

Integris said that the breach did not lead to any interruption of services in the health system.