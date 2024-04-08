Hackers claim to obtain CVS, Medicare data in Change hack

A hacking gang claims it nabbed data on several other payers in the cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare, CyberScoop reported.

A cybercriminal group called notchy said it stole 4 terabytes of data in the Change hack, including information on "tens of insurance companies and others," including CVS Caremark and Medicare, according to the April 5 story. The hacking entity claimed it was cut out of the $22 million ransom payment UnitedHealth reportedly made to notchy affiliate, BlackCat/ALPHV, but that it still has the data.

A CVS Caremark spokesperson told the news outlet it was aware of the "unsubstantiated statement" but "at this time Change Healthcare has not confirmed whether any member or patient information it holds, including CVS Health or CVS Caremark information, was impacted by this incident." The hacking group also said it has data on Medicare, Tricare, Loomis, Davis Vision, Health Net, MetLife and Teachers Health Trust, but none of those organizations responded to requests from CyberScoop for comment.

A spokesperson for UnitedHealth Group pointed the news outlet to its latest statement, from March 27, that it is "still determining the content of the data that was taken by the threat actor."