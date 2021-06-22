Hackers accessed New Jersey medical group's computers for 1 month, stole patients' info 

Old Bridge, N.J.-based Coastal Medical Group in April discovered its computer systems had been hacked and accessed by an unauthorized user for more than a month, Central Jersey reported June 18.

Coastal Medical Group realized on April 21 that some of its computer systems had been compromised during a data security incident that began March 25, according to the report.

The medical practice investigated the incident and determined that an unauthorized user had accessed and stolen certain files on its computers, which included the following patient information: names, Social Security numbers, addresses, birthdates, insurance details and diagnosis details.

The compromised computer systems did not contain any payment card or financial account details, and Coastal Medical Group is offering free credit and identity monitoring services to affected patients.