Hacker compromises Social Security numbers of 980 patients at Minnesota hospital

Saint Paul, Minn.-based Regions Hospital is notifying 980 patients that some of their personal information has been compromised due to an August data breach.

In August, the health system learned that an individual had improperly gained access to its secure network with the aim of stealing payments from a health insurer, according to a breach notice from Regions.

The individual was able to access a document within the hospital's network that contained the Social Security numbers, first names and last names of about 980 patients.

The health system said the documents did not contain medical information or financial information.

Regions Hospital has notified the affected patients and is offering them one free year of identity theft protection.