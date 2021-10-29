Hacker breaches Texas hospital's IT systems, exposing 48,000 patients

Texas Lavaca Medical Center in Hallettsville is notifying 48,705 patients that their protected health data might have been exposed in a cyberattack, according to information the hospital reported to HHS on Oct. 21.

On Aug. 22, the hospital discovered unusual activity within its computer network, according to a news release. The hospital retained a computer forensics firm to secure the network and launch an investigation to determine the scope of the breach.

The investigation found that a hacker gained access to the hospital's network between August 17-22. The investigation was unable to discover if the hacker accessed patients' data on the system. Patients' exposed information includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and medical-related information. EHRs were not breached, according to the release.

The hospital said there is no reason to suspect that patients' information has been stolen or misused from the cyber incident.