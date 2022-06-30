Georgia hospital probing cyberattack

Columbus, Ga.-based Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital is investigating a cyberattack, its CEO said June 30.

In an email to Becker's, CEO Mark Bakersaid there was no evidence that sensitive data was compromised as a result of the incident and patient care has not been interrupted.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and continue to take significant measures to protect the personal information entrusted to us. We are committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in our possession and have taken many precautions to secure it," Mr. Baker stated. "While cybersecurity threats continue to impact all of us, we are taking ever-increasing measures to protect the information entrusted to us."