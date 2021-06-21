Georgia health system reverts to paper records after ransomware attack: 5 details 

St. Joseph's/Candler has switched to backup operation methods, including paper documentation, after a ransomware attack forced the Savannah, Ga.-based health system's computers offline June 17, it said in a Facebook post.

Five details:

1. St. Joseph's/Candler discovered "suspicious network activity" on the morning of June 17, prompting the hospital to isolate systems and shut down its IT systems to limit the potential effects of the attack.

2. The health system investigated the activity and confirmed that it involved ransomware.

3. The health system has switched to backup processes and other downtime procedures, including paper documentation, while its systems are offline, according to local NBC affiliate WSAV.

4. A St. Joseph's/Candler spokesperson emphasized the importance of continuing patient care while electronic systems are down in an emailed statement to Becker's June 21.

"Patient care operations continue at our facilities using established back-up processes and other computer downtime procedures. These procedures are specifically designed for events like system upgrades or other circumstances that may cause computer downtime. Our physicians, nurses and staff are trained to provide care in these types of situations and are committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients."

5. The health system said it will notify individuals if it determines that their personal or health information has been exposed.