Former UF Health employee snooped 1,500+ patient records over 2 years

Gainesville-based University of Florida Health Shands recently began notifying 1,562 patients that a former employee wrongfully accessed their protected health information during a two-year period, according to a May 7 news release.

The former employee accessed the medical records outside the scope of their job responsibilities between March 30, 2019, and April 6, 2021.

The hospital discovered the incident April 7 and launched an investigation into the breach. The hospital said it has terminated the employee's access to all medical record and other systems.

Patient information exposed by the breach included names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, lab and imaging results. The breached records did not include Social Security numbers or financial details.

