Former Mayo Clinic employee wrongly viewed 1,600 patients' info: 4 details

A former Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic employee inappropriately accessed patient health records, according to the Star Tribune.



Four details:



1. The health system notified more than 1,600 patients that the former employee wrongly viewed patient information including names, demographic information, birth dates, medical record numbers, clinical notes and medical images, according to an Oct. 5 announcement made by the hospital.



2. The healthcare worker's time at Mayo "was ending when the breach was discovered" a spokesperson for Mayo told the Star Tribune, but would not confirm that the termination was due to the breach. However, that individual is not eligible for rehire.



3. Mayo notified the FBI and Rochester Police Department about the incident and will allow law enforcement to further investigate and decide whether to pursue charges against the former employee.



4. No payment information was breached and Mayo reported no evidence that the former employee retained the inappropriately accessed data.

