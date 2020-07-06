Florida orthopedic group hit with $99M lawsuit over patient data exposure: 3 details

A Florida orthopedic practice is being sued for millions of dollars over a cyberattack that exposed patients records, according to a local ABC affiliate.

Three things to know:

1.Florida Orthopaedic Institute found on May 6 that some personal information had been exposed during a ransomware attack on encrypted data stored on its servers.

2. An attorney with Morgan & Morgan law firm filed a class-action suit against the practice, alleging it didn't properly secure protected health information. The complaint was filed on June 30.

3. The lawsuit seeks $99 million on behalf of patients and former patients affected by the breach. It also seeks long-term identity theft protection. The practice is covering one year of identity theft monitoring.

