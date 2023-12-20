Florida hospital reports ransomware

Bradenton, Fla.-based Manatee Memorial Hospital reported it was affected by a "sophisticated ransomware attack incident," according to the Bradenton Herald.

During the incident, the attacker accessed and encrypted some computer systems of ESO, a software vendor partner of Manatee Memorial.

ESOidentified the ransomware attack Sept. 28 and immediately took its systems offline to secure the network. A third-party organization helped investigate the attack. The data from an unidentified number of patients may have been compromised.