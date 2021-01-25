Florida breast cancer practice takes EHR offline following cyber attack

Tampa Bay (Fla.) Breast Care Specialists took its EHR system offline after a cyberattack exposed patients' personal and medical information, the oncology practice announced Jan. 21.

The practice, which now operates under the name AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa, was alerted Dec. 22 of a cyberattack on its EHR system.

An investigation revealed the data breach exposed patients' names, birth dates, death dates, sex, gender, martital status, addresses, email addresses, race, religion, Social Security numbers, medication lists, credit card and billing information, driver’s license information and clinical notes.

The EHR system was taken offline, and the new system used by AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa is not affected by the security issue.

The practice will mail letters explaining the data breach to affected patients and will educate its staff about how to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

