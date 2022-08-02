First Choice patients' data compromised in breach

Albuquerque, N.M.-based First Choice Community Healthcare notified patients Aug. 1 that a March data breach compromised the protected health information of patients.

On March 27, the health system learned a data breach occurred in its technological environment, according to an Aug. 1 press release.

On June 3, the health system conducted an investigation into the incident and determined patient information such as names, Social Security numbers, First Choice patient ID numbers, diagnosis and clinical treatment information, medications, dates of service, health insurance information, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, dates of birth, and provider information was compromised.

It is unknown how many patients are affected, the release said.