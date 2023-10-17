Feds warn of new ransomware threat targeting hospitals

The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) is warning hospitals of NoEscape, a ransomware group that emerged in May 2023.

NoEscape is believed to be a rebrand of Avaddon, a ransomware group that shut down in 2021. Avaddon was a Russian-speaking ransomware group. However, any direct connection between NoEscape and Russian-speaking threat actors remains unknown, according to an Oct. 12 HC3 analyst note.

The group uses aggressive extortion tactics and operates a ransomware-as-a-service model.

HC3 officials said that hospitals can best protect themselves by "prioritizing security by maintaining awareness of the threat landscape, assessing their situation, and providing staff with tools and resources necessary to prevent a cyberattack."