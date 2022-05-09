Feds offer $10M for info about hacker group that targets hospitals

The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information that may lead to the identification or location of individuals who hold a leadership position in the Conti ransomware group, which has been known to target hospitals and the healthcare industry.

Federal agencies warned healthcare organizations about the increased use of Conti ransomware, which is known for stealing files, encrypting servers and demanding a ransom payment.

In 2021, an analysis from the CyberPeace Institute revealed that the group had completed more than 15 attacks on the healthcare sector.

Six things to know: