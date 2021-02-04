FDA names 1st medical device cybersecurity director

The FDA appointed University of Michigan computer science researcher Kevin Fu to serve as the agency's first acting director of medical device cybersecurity, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

The newly created position lasts for one year and began Jan. 1. Mr. Fu will oversee cybersecurity safety and effectiveness of medical devices, including pacemakers, insulin pumps, hospital imaging machines and other electronic devices.

He will retain his position at the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based university while serving at the FDA.

