FBI warns OnePercent ransomware group exploiting AWS & 8 other apps

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that the OnePercent ransomware group has been launching attacks on U.S. companies since November.

OnePercent compromises victims through phishing emails that have an attachment, according to an Aug. 23 alert. Once the attachment is opened, the system is infected with IcedID and Cobalt Strike software is downloaded. Cobalt Strike moves laterally through the network, allowing the hackers to encrypt the data and remove it from the victim's systems.

