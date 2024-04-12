Ex-employee takes responsibility for hospital data breach

A former employee has taken responsibility for a 2023 data breach at Springfield, Mo.-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center, CBS affiliate KOLR reported April 11.

The former employee, Chante Falcon, accessed patient records from more than 2,500 individuals who identified as Native American. Afterward, she shared the details with a pair of individuals who reached out to patients via unsolicited calls, presenting complimentary services provided by the Southwest Missouri Indian Center.

According to the publication, the former employee also obtained sensitive health data from one individual and shared it with others with malicious intent.

Ms. Falcon pleaded guilty to a federal felony of wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information and is awaiting a sentencing hearing.

This crime, according to the publication, holds a potential 10-year prison sentence.