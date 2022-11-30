Employee inappropriately accessed Nevada hospital's EHR system

An employee of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada inappropriately accessed its EHR system, allowing the individual to gain access to 1,861 patients medical records.

The Las Vegas-based health system learned the employee had access to patients' medical records from May 19, 2021, to Sept. 22. The information potentially accessed could have included demographic information, clinical information or insurance information, according to a Nov. 11 breach notification from the health system.

The person is no longer employed by the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

Although the health system said it is not aware of any of the information being misused, it is still taking additional steps to prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future and is conducting procedural reviews, training and education, and corrective actions.